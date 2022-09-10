Letter: Cline should have voted for bipartisan Infrastructure bill

Karen Coleman’s response to my letter is filled with so much disinformation about the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, it deserves a rebuttal.

Ms. Coleman is factually incorrect that more money is spent for electric cars than other infrastructure projects: it’s actually $7 billion for electric vehicles compared to $110 billion for roads and bridges.

The legislation also funds modernization of railroads, airports, ports and waterways. This will ease delays in shipping goods across the country, ultimately reducing costs to consumers. It expands broadband service, and finally begins to repair America’s aged drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure. There probably isn’t a community in Representative Cline’s district that won’t benefit from these projects.

Ms. Coleman states that the legislation will raise taxes, but that’s also incorrect. Funding for these projects comes from reallocating unspent COVID-19 relief funds, unused federal unemployment insurance aid, imposing new superfund fees on polluters and strengthening tax enforcement for cryptocurrencies. The legislation is also estimated to create over a million new private sector (not government) jobs, which will increase revenues from payroll taxes.

Projects funded by this legislation must be built in the United States by American workers using materials made in the United States. If Amtrak wants new locomotives, it can no longer purchase them from a foreign company. That company will have to build a manufacturing plant here in the United States.

Ms. Coleman states that the legislation provides massive subsidies for Green New Deal Companies, but she doesn’t say which companies she is referring to. To General Motors and Toyota for manufacturing electric cars? To Sigora Solar, a local installer of solar panels? To Moffett Paving & Excavating, a local road construction company? Why shouldn’t these companies benefit from moving away from fossil fuels?

Rather than the tax increasing boondoggle she suggests, the legislation probably should be renamed the Make America Great Again Act, as it does all the things former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party said they would do in 2016, but never delivered on. That’s why nearly half of the Republicans in the Senate voted for the bill. Congressman Ben Cline, R-Lexington, should have too.

David Colton

Waynesboro