Letter: Close downtown roads to support local businesses

Many of us in Waynesboro are aware that Staunton decided to close Beverly Street to allow restaurants and other downtown businesses get creative and explore ways to reach new and existing customers. Staunton residents and businesses have applauded council for this decision.

I reached out to Waynesboro City Council and asked, could Waynesboro do the same? I never heard back. I never hear back.

I think it would be great to close Main Street from Arch Avenue up to Wayne Avenue and then Wayne over to Broad Street, to include businesses from The Heritage to The River Burger Bar and The French Press. We are so equipped to do this because we have Broad street running parallel to Main so the detour would not be difficult or confusing. We could do this once or twice a month.

I plead for council to consider doing this to support local downtown businesses, to give citizens and guests something to do and a way to celebrate the beauty of our downtown. I think it would be extremely popular and successful.

Jennifer Lewis

Waynesboro

