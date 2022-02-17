Letter: Closing BB&T bank in Waynesboro a mistake

The name Truist came out of a merger between BB&T bank and SunTrust bank. I’ve been with this bank system with different configurations of it for over 30 years. This is the worst merger that I had to deal with during that time.

They are closing banks that should stay open and they are keeping banks open that should be closed.

In Waynesboro Virginia you have one BB&T bank and one SunTrust bank. When you look at the locations of both of these banks logically you would know which one should stay open. Unfortunately Truist does not believe in logic. The only thing I can see that they did was to flip a coin as to which bank should stay open and which bank should be closed.

BB&T bank is at the corner of two major thoroughfares in Waynesboro, SunTrust is not. BB&T Bank is also closer to the residential communities within Waynesboro, SunTrust is not. BB&T Bank has a larger parking area to accommodate customers, SunTrust does not. BB&T Bank has an ATM machine where you can actually drive up too it, and have some shelter while doing your transaction. At the SunTrust Bank you have to get out of your vehicle and walk up to the ATM machine with no protection from the weather: freezing temperatures, snow, rain and/or strong winds. That alone should have been the dealbreaker for what bank to close.

I have stayed with this bank because of the quality of the local staff who work at these banks. They do a wonderful job. But now they are taking that away from me. The BB&T bank is closing.

Truist does not care about customer care. They are so big financially they don’t need to be. They know that most transactions are now done electronically, and most people have their employment or their retirement funds automatically deposited into their account. Truist knows that it would be too big a hassle for the majority of their customers to change over to a different bank.

I believe the Truist‘s new logo should be “Customer Service be Damn."

Dennis C Stewart

Waynesboro

