Letter: Coach Buster Fix reminds us of joy of sports

In the world of youth sports, we often forget its intent, purpose, and joy by way of a multi-billion dollar industry, often saturated with snake oil salesmen, out to pitch their “next best thing” of empty promises, false information, and ego-tripping agendas.

As someone with experience in baseball and softball, youth through college, including the wonderful world of travel, I have seen just about everything. Oftentimes it is a sad display of always looking for what’s next, never living in the moment, chasing cheap rings, and living vicariously through mere children.

But yet, in our little community of Central Shenandoah Valley there is Coach Buster Fix, a staple within the youth league community for at least as long as I have been here.

Coach Fix reminds us all of the simplicities and purities of youth sports; he volunteers countless hours teaching the game he loves to every lucky young person that has the privilege of working with him as a player, clinic attendee or just general baseball fan. While the outside world preaches “being seen” at over-priced, often unattended “showcases,” what often dominates discussion in the recruiting circuit, scouting events, and conversation with college coaches, former players and the like, we all dream of the time when kids played. Just played. Laughed. Had fun. No ring chasing.

We clamor for a time when people did right by our young people because they know it’s necessary for the future fabric of youth sports. We have to enjoy this game — speaking to you, adults. Scholarships will happen if they’re meant to be. You don’t have to spend thousands, travel the globe and add unnecessary stress to an already stressed out youth generation. Live for now. Enjoy the moments.

There aren’t enough Busters.

Bobby Humphrey

Staunton