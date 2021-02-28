Letter: Column on transgender not scientifically, biblically correct

Column on transgender not scientifically, biblically correct

In his Feb. 28 column, Pastor Mark Wingfield disrespects transgender people and shows his lack of understanding about them. In the absence of understanding, it would be better to remain silent and set out to learn, to listen to transgender people rather than making pronouncements about them that are neither scientifically nor biblically correct.

There is nothing wrong with such ignorance if it is not willful. Indeed, awareness of one’s ignorance can be the starting point for a person’s most meaningful learning and growth.

Pastor Mark could have said he doesn’t understand transgender and, so, this is a challenge for him. We all have areas that challenge us. He could have said he doesn’t have to understand it right this minute because God loves everybody and wants us to respect everybody in their own truth concerning themselves.

Instead, Pastor Mark chose to present his misunderstanding of transgender people as a pronouncement from God. Perhaps his religious tradition allows him to decide for God what is true about other people. But my tradition says, “Work on your own stuff and love others as they are, without essentializing judgment.”