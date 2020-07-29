I have been disappointed by the desecration of monuments previously established by communities in earlier years. Our nation's history is not changed by these actions. I would prefer context or amplification be added to them, but that is not the argument relative to Tiffany Potter's column on July 19 proposing to remove the Confederate flag from the monument at Riverview Cemetery.
Regardless of one's perspective on the Confederate flag, it is obvious the monument and the flag's presence at Riverview Cemetery was erected by mournful families in honor of their lost loved ones in a struggle that split our nation. It would be disrespectful to those who perished and a revolting insult to those families.
I strongly advocate we allow those who have been laid to rest be allowed to continue undisturbed.
M. E. Black
Waynesboro
