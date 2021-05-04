Letter: Congress should start modernizing our schools

Part of the infrastructure bill in Congress includes funds for schools.
As usual, Congress is about to fail our children and the citizens of America. The funds in this bill do not come even close to modernizing our schools and preparing them for this century. The American Society of Civil Engineers has rated the infrastructure of our schools as a D plus. That was being generous. School construction would have been the start of great investment for the future of our public education, and actually put Americans back to work.
To do this, the federal government would need to establish a six year plan to include a funding formula in cooperation with state and local governments. This has to be a shared cost because you are looking at a minimum of $600 billion to make this happen. The federal government would need to put certain minimum requirements in the use of these funds. These federal funds are not a replacement for state and local governments funds. The state and local governments need to modernize their old schools.
Modernization means to make old new again, not just new paint. Old schools have been piece-mealed over the many decades in just maintaining them. Now politicians and educators are calling for pre-kindergarten activities in all elementary schools. It is difficult enough to try and find classroom/trailer space for all day kindergarten. What can be done? Local school systems build schools in clusters according to a fixed architectural design. As such these schools can be modernized by being built out or up by developing a new architectural design to allow these schools to function as 21st century schools. Enlarging the schools will help to remove appendages from around these schools. These appendages happen to be trailer parks, usually without bathrooms.
Some old schools will need to be torn down and replaced. The old schools need to go with green technology. New energy efficient windows, lighting, wiring, plumbing, security systems, PCs/file servers, kitchen appliances, and heating/air condition units need to be installed. Don’t forget that solar panels and/or wind turbines should be used as appropriate.
At the same time, why not make the schools functional as community use schools. Computer labs (distant learning) and the all-purpose rooms (cafeteria, gym, and stage) should be built to allow community use. Why do this? Sixty percent or higher is the average of the citizens who live around the school that do not have children in that school. This allows all taxpaying citizens an opportunity to use this facility.
I hope you get the idea of the magnitude of what is required to bring our schools into the 21st century. I just wish Congress and our president would realize this.
Dennis C. Stewart
Waynesboro
