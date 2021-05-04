Letter: Congress should start modernizing our schools

Part of the infrastructure bill in Congress includes funds for schools.

As usual, Congress is about to fail our children and the citizens of America. The funds in this bill do not come even close to modernizing our schools and preparing them for this century. The American Society of Civil Engineers has rated the infrastructure of our schools as a D plus. That was being generous. School construction would have been the start of great investment for the future of our public education, and actually put Americans back to work.

To do this, the federal government would need to establish a six year plan to include a funding formula in cooperation with state and local governments. This has to be a shared cost because you are looking at a minimum of $600 billion to make this happen. The federal government would need to put certain minimum requirements in the use of these funds. These federal funds are not a replacement for state and local governments funds. The state and local governments need to modernize their old schools.