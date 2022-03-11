Letter: Congressman Ben Cline consistently votes against survivors

In a recent bipartisan vote, Congress passed the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act, which bars employment contracts from forcing people to settle claims of sexual assault or harassment through private arbitration proceedings instead of in a court of law. It guarantees that a survivor of sexual assault has their rightful day in court. This is not limited to workplace assaults and harassment, but also includes assaults of clients, consumers, and patients. This forces companies to address sexual assaults and harassment.

Congressman Ben Cline voted against this.

Congressman Cline voted against ending the common practice of forced arbitration, which is more expensive to the survivor in terms of financial costs, their privacy, and their mental health. With his vote, he showed us that he does not care about survivors.

Cline has a long history of voting against women and survivors of assault at every chance he gets.

He voted to shackle a pregnant person who is incarcerated while they are giving birth. Yes, you read that correctly, as a state Delegate, Cline believed that an incarcerated person would attempt to run away, flee, escape, while actively giving birth. I admit, I have never given birth but I’m going to take a guess that running away while in labor is probably not likely to happen. He then stated "Does it show concern for the child for the mother to engage in criminal activity when she knows she's pregnant? Do you agree choices have consequences?". He does not believe that jailed people are worthy of dignity and deserve safe and humane treatment.

Let’s also not forget that when he was a state Delegate, Cline cosponsored the invasive transvaginal ultrasound bill.

Congressman Cline doesn’t try to hide that he doesn’t support, trust or believe survivors of assault. He votes against us at every chance he gets.

Jennifer Lewis

Candidate for the democratic nomination of Virginia's Sixth Congressional District

Waynesboro

