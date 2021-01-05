Letter: Congressman Ben Cline is being a sore loser

As a veteran of the U.S. Army, I fought to protect the dignity of American elections.

Every elected official is an American/Virginian first, and party member second. The lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory is jeopardizing American Democracy. Congressman Ben Cline, you are a disgrace to the Valley and Virginia for supporting this lawsuit and for not wanting to vote to certify this legitimate election. Several last weeks ago, you called out the House for decriminalizing marijuana and not focusing on Coronavirus Relief, but you have the time to sign that treasonous lawsuit trying to overthrow a democratic election. You represent all of the 6th District, not just Republicans.

After the campaigning is over and you go to D.C., you represent all of us, but I fear you do not understand that concept. If you do not know how the job works and how to represent all of your constituents, you do not deserve the job. My vote counts. As a voting American, I refuse for you to disrespect our democracy and its procedures.

You and the other legislators who support this lawsuit and will not vote to certify this election are being sore, privileged losers. You are on the wrong side of history. May God open your blinded eyes before it is too late.