Letter: Conservatism has become right-wing authoritarianism

My neighbor has a “Joe and the Ho Gotta Go” sticker on his car with one of those yellow “don’t tread on me” license plates, but the “(Blank) Joe Biden” flag he flies suggests he doesn’t mind treading on other people’s rights.

These people say they’re conservative, but their conservatism isn’t conservative. In truth, it’s authoritarianism, and that’s what American conservatism has become: a right-wing nationalist movement that embraces violence, government intrusion into our lives and the concentration of wealth in the hands of a few; rejects scientifically informed, data-driven policy; and undermines and openly attacks our American democratic processes and institutions.

This radical movement has, through judicial fiat, broken the wall of church-state separation and allowed states to force women to give birth, criminalizing an essential and deeply personal health care right. The legitimacy of this court is questionable and its methods radical, cruel and deeply unconservative.

America is a house divided. The choice today is between radical, regressive, authoritarian, theocratic fascism and our American constitutional democracy. That choice will not survive long should the former take power again.

Matthew Poteat

Staunton