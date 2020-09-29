Letter: Conservative appointment to the Supreme Court may affect your daily life

Do you understand what’s at stake with another approved conservative justice appointment by the Republican Senate?
The same Republicans in power in 2016, the ones who refused to even consider President Barack Obama’s nomination because it was an election year, are breaking their 2016 commitment as they move quickly forward with their nomination during the 2020 General Election.
What does another conservative justice appointment mean to the average hard-working American? Don’t be naive, let’s look at this very real threat to the lives of millions:
1. The Affordable Healthcare Act dismantled affecting 90 million lives with pre-conditions to include the effects of Covid.
2. Look the other way allowing the police brutality and systemic racism to continue across our country.
3. The hard-earned legal rights for being a woman, the right to choose what’s best for her life and body.
4. Watch as our environmental laws & policies are undone, allowing climate change to be rampant again.
5. Witness the power, the greed of corporate America as the rails of control are turned back.
These are some of the urgent consequences this one conservative justice appointment to the Supreme Court could affect your daily life. What can we do right now? Speak up through our U.S. Senate elected legislators, hold rallies/marches, show how we vehemently disapprove of any Supreme Court nomination and its hurried approval until after the president is inaugurated in January 2021.
How can you look at your loved ones and realize you did nothing ... not even vote?
Beth Daisey
Staunton
