Letter: Conservatives need to speak up against liberal theologians

Several years ago a friend asked me if I ever read Russell Waldrop's column in The News Virginian. He told me that I would find many of Waldrop's biblical interpretations unsettling, and indeed he was right. I found them so unsettling, in fact, that I started a column of my own, a column I maintained for six years, submitting over 300 pieces.

I have been "retired" or "silenced" (depending who you ask) for a couple years now, but Waldrop's latest column has me reconsidering — maybe it's time to lend my more conservative, traditional take on culture and how the Bible speaks to it to this paper once again.

Two weeks ago, The News Virginian published Waldrop's opinion piece, "Waldrop: Jesus connects God to average workers," in which the biblical scholarship and traditional understanding of Jesus's parable from Matthew 20 was thrown out the window for a careless liberal interpretation that requires many verbal gymnastics to accept. Traditionally, that parable has been understood as a beautiful promise that those who call out to Jesus at the last hour can be saved and are given eternal life with Jesus alongside those who trusted Him all along the way. Waldrop claimed the story was instead about justice in the workplace, the heroism of whistleblowing and the evils of corporate greed or something like that. Go figure.

I have written and preached often on the dangers of eisegesis, which is the process of interpreting a text in such a way as to support one's own presuppositions, agendas or biases. Liberal theologians have been undermining the intended meaning of the Bible for two centuries now, and even though one of the main offenders at the local level has recently left the area, I guess Russell Waldrop intends to make sure such a voice still exists here in the Valley, at least for those who will listen.

I'm writing this to encourage those with conservative voices to let your voices be heard on such matters as well. Maybe I'll join you, if you will have me again.

Mark Wingfield

Grottoes