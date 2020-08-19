Letter: Conservatives should tell the GOP to 'fuggedaboutit'

More than two months ago, the Democratic leadership in the House of Representatives said to their Republican colleagues, “The coronavirus isn’t going away, so let’s work together now to fashion the next piece of legislation to help Americans.”
And the Republicans said, “Fuggedaboutit.”
So, the Democrats put together their own legislation and passed it without Republican support. And when the bill got to the Senate, Mitch McConnell said, “Fuggedaboutit,” and tabled the proposed legislation.
Then about a week before millions of Americans were faced with losing their unemployment supplement and assistance with rent and mortgages and small businesses and state and local governments were faced with losing federal financial aid, McConnell came up with his own proposal which he knew Democrats would reject.
Why did McConnell do that? Because he wants to blame Democrats. He doesn’t care about the unemployed, or that small businesses are failing, or that cities and states are having to cut budgets and services. And he sure as heck doesn’t care about public health and safety. All he wants to do is make sure Republicans win in the next election.
McConnell, his fellow Republicans, and Donald Trump are experts at the blame game. And it works. Millions of conservatives actually believe the Republican Party shares their values and cares about their issues. But they don’t. They just care about winning. Maybe this year conservatives will tell the Republican Party, “Fuggedaboutit.”
David Colton
Waynesboro
