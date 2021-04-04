Letter: Consider hospice volunteer opportunities

Something I love about our community is how people rally together to help others in a time of need. We have certainly witnessed that through this past year in the midst of a global pandemic.
At Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah, more than 100 trained volunteers are giving selflessly to help people live as fully as possible, even at the end of life. While most of our volunteers are still suspended from visiting patients, they are helping meet needs by doing various tasks from their home such as virtual visits with patients, phone calls, stuffing mailings/packets, quilting/sewing, gardening at our hospice house and being pen pals to nursing home patients. Our community is a better, more compassionate place because of their service.
April 18 – 24 is National Volunteer Week, and hospice volunteers make more special moments possible for the patients and families they serve every day. Across the U.S., more than 430,000 hospice volunteers give 19 million hours of service every year. Every single volunteer deserves our appreciation and grateful acknowledgement.
It is federally mandated under Medicare that 5% of all patient care hours be provided by trained volunteers, reflecting the vital role that volunteers play in the provision of care. But even if the integration of volunteers was not required, we would still consider them critical members of our hospice team because they are. Our community is a better, more compassionate place because of their service.
“I’ve been exposed to countless stories from dying people and all I had to do was show up and listen…actually, I gain more than I give.” said Reese Smith, Hospice Volunteer.
I encourage others to learn more about hospice and volunteer opportunities by contacting me at (540) 332-4904 or LShowalter@augustahealth.com.
Lori Showalter
Manager of Volunteer Services & Community Outreach
Augusta Health
