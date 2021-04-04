Letter: Consider hospice volunteer opportunities

Something I love about our community is how people rally together to help others in a time of need. We have certainly witnessed that through this past year in the midst of a global pandemic.

At Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah, more than 100 trained volunteers are giving selflessly to help people live as fully as possible, even at the end of life. While most of our volunteers are still suspended from visiting patients, they are helping meet needs by doing various tasks from their home such as virtual visits with patients, phone calls, stuffing mailings/packets, quilting/sewing, gardening at our hospice house and being pen pals to nursing home patients. Our community is a better, more compassionate place because of their service.

April 18 – 24 is National Volunteer Week, and hospice volunteers make more special moments possible for the patients and families they serve every day. Across the U.S., more than 430,000 hospice volunteers give 19 million hours of service every year. Every single volunteer deserves our appreciation and grateful acknowledgement.