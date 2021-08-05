Letter: Council needs to address affordable housing before it’s too late

Since October of 2019, I have owned a home in Basic City. I’ve lived most of my life in Baltimore and Trenton, N.J., and witnessed disparity, oppression and housing segregation. However, none of that compares to the level of disparity that I’ve witnessed in Waynesboro in two short years. Waynesboro City Council must take action to make housing more affordable.

Purchasing a home in the city was incredibly difficult due to high housing prices and a market that moves faster than we could keep up with. We bought our home the same day it went on the market. Within three hours we had to view the house, assess issues and determine if we could afford to live with or fix those issues on our own before taking the plunge into home ownership.

My husband and I are 32 years old and can’t name a single friend that’s been able to purchase a home. Our generation has been priced out of a consistent living location, forced to become “nomads” and “minimalists” to cope with having to pack up and leave after rent is raised on us once again. Waynesboro City Council, how do your children afford housing?