Letter: Council needs to address affordable housing before it’s too late

Since October of 2019, I have owned a home in Basic City. I’ve lived most of my life in Baltimore and Trenton, N.J., and witnessed disparity, oppression and housing segregation. However, none of that compares to the level of disparity that I’ve witnessed in Waynesboro in two short years. Waynesboro City Council must take action to make housing more affordable.
Purchasing a home in the city was incredibly difficult due to high housing prices and a market that moves faster than we could keep up with. We bought our home the same day it went on the market. Within three hours we had to view the house, assess issues and determine if we could afford to live with or fix those issues on our own before taking the plunge into home ownership.
My husband and I are 32 years old and can’t name a single friend that’s been able to purchase a home. Our generation has been priced out of a consistent living location, forced to become “nomads” and “minimalists” to cope with having to pack up and leave after rent is raised on us once again. Waynesboro City Council, how do your children afford housing?
Living on the east side, I’ve witnessed the impacts of racial and economic segregation. I’ve seen cops wake a homeless woman who was sleeping across the street from my home and force her to leave, a beat-up woman wandering through the alley, folks carrying around all their belongings and various crimes of poverty. Our community has a lot of issues and our city council doesn’t seem to be doing much to proactively address them. Our city must do more to improve the quality and quantity of affordable housing before it’s too late.
Catherine Dunne
Waynesboro
