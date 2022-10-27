Letter: Councilman Sam Hostetter has proven himself as a leader

I have been an acquaintance and of Dr. Sam Hostetter for years and know him to be a caring doctor and a good man. Four and half years ago Dr. Hostetter and I entered the political arena and ran for two seats on the Waynesboro City Council. Dr. Hostetter ran for a seat in Ward D, and I ran for a seat in Ward C. We both ran as independent candidates, during the campaign I was well supported by independent and conservative citizens. Dr. Hostetter was well supported by independent and progressive’s citizens. The ability of Waynesboro citizens to put partisan politics aside and elect candidates who promised to move our city forward truly shows how well informed our citizens are. I am a firm believer that local governments should not be run by political parties, party supported candidates are party biased leaders. Cities need independent thinkers not political party influencers as leaders. (This is another topic for another time).

Dr. Hostetter and I were both elected and sworn in as council members, we both ran on a platform with a similar theme “moving our city forward.”

Over the last four and a half years we have faced huge challenges. 2019 city staff planned budget to move our city forward, this budget was requested and agreed by unified city council. 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, our planned budget had to be retooled and campaign promise of moving forward was put on the back burner. The focus was to support essential services, all the while reassuring our citizens, we will come out of this in a good place. The mandatory shut down and stay home orders were lifted and we began a plan forward once again. If you travel to any section of our city, you will see planned growth and planned improvements that are moving our city forward.

Our growth was not the result of a naturally occurring event or a chance happening, it is the result of forward thinking, vision and will to make choices to move in the right direction. Dr. Hostetter was a key elected leader in our city’s successes and growth.

One of Dr. Hostetter goals was to make Waynesboro a place to Live, Work and Play. Dr. Hostetter is our council liaison for the park and recreation commission their vison and diligent work on our greenway and shared outdoor space (parks) gave refuge to our citizens during COVID-19. An outdoor space is a public place where one could go just to get out of the house. A place where people could meet yet maintain social distancing without boundaries. Our business leaders advised council members their ability to bring new employees/workers to the area will be easier if the city provided more quality-of-life facilities. The next generation of workers and employers are looking for communities who provide quality of life services for their citizens. Businesses will invest in our city if the city invests in its citizens and guest.

I just gave a snapshot of the last four years so I can explain this. Working with Sam Hostetter during the last four years has been a blessing to our community. I do want to go on record and say collaborating with each member of our current council and city has been blessing for me.

Dr. Hostetter has offered his services to the community for another four years and I fully support him. Dr. Hostetter is service driven, he has a servant’s heart. I will attest that Dr. Hostetter is a thoughtful, engaged, respected and most importantly caring person. He listens to his constituents; he shares their thoughts with council and staff and always respects the thoughts and opinions of his fellow council members.

Having worked with Dr. Hostetter on Waynesboro City council I have seen and learned firsthand that Sam Hostetter is a man of integrity, honor and I put my trust in him to represent me and our city for the next four years. I asked the citizens of Ward D to vote on Nov. 8, place your trust in a proven leader vote for Sam Hostetter.

Bobby Henderson

Mayor, City of Waynesboro