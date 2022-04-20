Letter: County officials ignored the wishes of voters

The front-page article, "Youngkin blindsides county" printed April 15, was interesting. I am an Augusta County resident who has followed the pros and cons of the years-long county courthouse saga. But my opinion differs markedly.

To be fair, this article did not directly speak about funding concerns. Nevertheless, I think the county commissioners failed blatantly when they ignored the clear wishes of a majority of the voters, and the county should pay its own way especially given such poor fiscal stewardship.

Living off the largesse of a mismanaged commonwealth and a bankrupt federal government has gone on far, far too long. My property taxes went up. I'm pretty sure that everybody's did too. Budgeting is a sausage-making game that stiffs the politically inexpedient while buying or calming sacred cows.

Isn't it time to mooooooooooove on?

Matt Olcott

Fort Defiance

What do you think? We love to hear from readers. Email us at letters@newsvirginian.com. Please include name, address and phone so we can verify your letter. Unverified letters will not be published.