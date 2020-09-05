 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: County records should be stored at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona
0 comments

Letter: County records should be stored at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

This letter is asking why Augusta County plans to spend $70 million to build a courthouse in the flood plains of Staunton. Years ago, the county records were damaged by the flood waters at the present courthouse. Then the records were moved across the street to the “old jail” building.

I have a suggestion for Augusta County supervisors, which is to build a safe place for the county records at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona. This would provide an easier access and free public parking. Then use the old courthouse in Staunton for trials, that should satisfy the judges and lawyers.

T. W. Via

Fishersville

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert