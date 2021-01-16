Letter: Cultural Commission needs members like Jennifer Lewis

This is in response to the article about residents wanting to remove a member from the Cultural Commission.

On behalf of residents who did not attend the riot at the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6, I appreciate being told who was there. If people don't want their local businesses to be effected by that information, they should not attend these activities. Clearly the activities of some of these attendees were violent and illegal ending in six unnecessary deaths.

The local businesswoman in question had no problem with people knowing she was there when she posted her illegal breach of the Capitol Wall as her profile photo. Her very being there was breaking the law. With that being said. The call for the community "gelling together" is totally ludacris. Some people think the ideology leading to the events of Jan. 6 is OK. The reality is that it represents the worst elements of our society brought out by those who mean harm.

Politically you can believe what you want, but if you are on the same political side as the KKK, Proud Boys and Neo Nazis, we all deserve to know that. And the community needs to know. So don't expect people to stand together as a community with people who are OK with hating their neighbors. If the Cultural Commission is about hiding these ideologies in our community what culture are you promoting?