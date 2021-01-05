Letter: Dec. 5 deadline to pay taxes setting citizens up to fail

The City of Waynesboro requires personal property taxes to be paid by Dec. 5. If not paid, then a penalty of 10% is assessed.

Why does the city choose this time of year to collect personal property taxes? It is one of the most stressful times of the year. If the due date correlates with the city’s budget guidelines, why does the bill have to be paid by the fifth of December, why not allow a grace period before adding the 10% penalty?

As everyone knows, Waynesboro’s poverty rate is 19.9%, compared to Virginia’s which is 10.7 % (listed on the City of Waynesboro website). The national average of poverty is 13.1% according to the Data USA website. How does the city expect its citizens to pay that bill in full by Dec. 5 — living paycheck to paycheck and during the holiday season?

It seems to me the city is setting up citizens to fail and in that failure is collecting a substantial gain from the late fees. I am a member of Virginia Organizing, and I want to see Waynesboro do more to help its low-income residents.

Aline Jackson-Diggs

Waynesboro

