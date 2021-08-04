 Skip to main content
Letter: Del. Avoli is unresponsive to his constituents
Letter: Del. Avoli is unresponsive to his constituents

  • Updated
I totally agree with Dennis Stewart's letter regarding Del. John Avoli's lack of responsiveness.

I have also reached out to him three times by email and three times by phone. No return calls or emails. Yet when he was a candidate, he was very responsive within days. I get responses from our Congessman and U.S. senators within days.

I guess now that Mr. Avoli is in office he thinks he no longer needs his constituents.

Diane Butler

Waynesboro

