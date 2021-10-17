Letter: Del. Chris Runion deserves our support

Part of the American dream includes having the opportunity to be economically successful and being able to provide for our families. Del. Chris Runion is a strong supporter of small businesses and providing quality jobs for our communities.

Chris has owned and operated his own successful small business for many years, so he understands issues like taxation, regulations, employment, and supply chain challenges. He is also very aware of the importance of providing quality service to his customers.

This experience has served him well as our delegate. Chris has supported legislation that will help businesses grow and become more prosperous. This past year has been challenging to so many of us, and Chris has been available, to assist with finding grants and other funding options to help many businesses during difficult times.

He has also been a strong supporter of workforce development and partnerships that will provide well trained employees. Encouraging learning opportunities and advancement for our local employees helps them improve their ability to support their families, and improve their overall quality of life. Well trained employees also help businesses provide goods and services to the public.