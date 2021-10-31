Letter: Del. Chris Runion is for the people

With just days away from the election, it is imperative that we seal our vote for Chris Runion for his re-election to the 25th District House of Delegates. Chris is on the ground and working for us. I can vouch for his impactful presence here in the town of Grottoes. He makes himself available and visible. He is a driven community leader that listens and acts on legislation that protects our rights as citizens. He promotes services that have a positive footprint within our communities and our children’s future. He is an advocate for voter legitimacy, accountability, and battles for that security. Chris Runion is the strong, dedicated leader we need working for us in Richmond.