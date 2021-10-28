Letter: Del. Chris Runion understands our concerns

I pay more now than in January for groceries, building supplies, clothes and electricity, to mention a few. Inflation is on the rise and it looks like it is here to stay. We are now being told that there will be shortages for Christmas due to a breakdown in the supply chain. COVID recovery has stalled, mandates are now being considered for vaccines creating all kinds of tension and division.

Look at the record and good work our Del. Chris Runion has done in his first term. Just to look at a few items that Mr. Runion’s opponent supports. She wants to get rid of the “right to vote” law and she promotes strong labor laws (think teacher’s union). Chris supports Right to Work and reasonable labor laws. She supports a living wage that will drive up cost and eliminate jobs. She endorses the Green New Deal, a plan that has more words than accountability and a high cost that would be a burden to tax payers. Chris supports a tax restructure that would lower taxes (for example, eliminating taxes on groceries and postponing the tax increase on gas passed by Governor Northam last summer). Mr. Runion has a successful business in this district. This background gives him the knowledge to understand the needs and concerns of the voters in the 25th district.