Letter: Democrats are reaping what they sowed

Having watched some of the coverage of the demonstrations at the Capital in Washington D.C. today, I have some comments to offer.

First of all I am an unashamed conservative. I along with millions of others that share my conservative beliefs have endured four-plus years of continued verbal and other abuse of our current president and ourselves. We have seen on national media, demonstrations against police and conservatives in Portland, Minneapolis, Chicago, New York, Washington D.C. and other cities in our country. The insults and lack of regard and respect for people who have spent their lives living by the rule of law and made their way peacefully is shameful but generally seen as acceptable by the socialist leftists that now control the Democratic party.

We are referred to as racists, homophobes, people of privilege, etc. I believe that some of the people that are demonstrating in Washington have reached the breaking point of tolerance for the abuse that they have sustained over the bulk of the last few years which has intensified in the last few months. I see the political hack Joe Biden expressing indignation about the current situation but, of course remaining virtually silent relative to all of the aforementioned turbulence that occurred since last summer.