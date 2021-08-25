Letter: Democrats focusing on wedge issues, not real problems

Democrats focusing on wedge issues

Six months in reparations, critical race theory, cancel culture, defunding the police, stacking the courts, amnesty, open borders, lax enforcement of the laws and revolving door policy for offenders are but a few of the issues heaped on our nation by the Democrats in this time of turmoil.

Make your own list of Democratic wedge issues because I’m certain to have missed a few. Democrats have chosen to ignore issues of consequence, such as inflation, border control, Middle East instability, South American leadership issues and China and Russian relations.

We’re six months or more in and what have the Democrats done? I’m not talking about the top of the party, you form your own opinion. I’m talking about the party as a whole.

They seem to excel at tearing down historical monuments, allowing inner cities to be destroyed and mandating schools to construct transgender bathrooms.

Hopefully we as a country will survive, not too much the worst for wear, but who knows?

A lot can be done with the wrong agenda to bring our great nation to its knees.