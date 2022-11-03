Letter: Democrats, not Republicans, best suited to fix economy

Polls show that the number one issue for voters is the economy and most belief that Republicans are better suited to fix it. But if you want to know if that’s true you only need to look at what has happened in England where the conservative party is in control. Their new prime minister, Liz Truss, announced a conservative plan to combat inflation. The result was the near collapse of their economy and her ouster in less than two months in office.

Or look at the Republican plan to fix the economy: blame Democrats, pass legislation they know President Biden will veto, and then blame Democrats again. For example, number one on the Republican’s list of things to do is to make America energy independent. Sounds good, but this doesn’t mean moving to clean energy; rather they want to expand climate changing fossil fuel use. Biden agrees that we need to increase fossil fuel production for the short term to keep gas prices down, but he is fully committed to making America energy independent by moving to clean energy by the end of the decade.

Republicans want to increase the age seniors are eligible to retire on Social Security from 66 to 70 and they want to privatize Medicare (i.e., give it to the health insurance companies to run). Both actions are extremely unpopular with seniors and would be immediately vetoed.

Republicans still want to repeal Obamacare and increase competition between health insurers to lower the price of health insurance for consumers. I taught a course in health care economics at Mary Baldwin University for 25 years and wrote a book on health care economics. I can tell you as an expert, there has never been real competition between health insurers in the past and in fact they would be less motivated to compete if Obamacare is repealed.

On the other hand, Democrats want to pass legislation to make childcare affordable for millions of working families. So if you are concerned about the economy, think about which party is best suited to address these problems. It sure isn’t the Republicans.

David Colton

Waynesboro