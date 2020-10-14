Letter: Democrats, not Republicans, represent family values

One party claims to represent “family values,” the other party values families.

There's a difference.

Which party supports affordable and accessible health care for all Americans?

Which party has sought a greater COVID relief package to help struggling families?

Which party’s presidential candidate, and his enablers, has bungled our country’s pandemic response effort such that:

» More than 215,000 Americans have lost their lives and 7.7 million have been stricken ill;

» Tens of millions of working people and small business owners have lost their livelihoods;

» Schools, have had to close or are partially reopened forcing parents to juggle their work and their children’s schooling from home — if either is effectively possible;

» Through their continued dismissive approach to reasonable civic-wide health measures, have created a continuing contagion risk, with possible fatal consequences, for those most vulnerable including our seniors, people with existing health issues, and those unable to avoid exposure;