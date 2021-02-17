Letter: Democrats witch hunt against Trump has ended

Thumbs up to the acquittal regarding the illegal and unconstitutional impeachment trial thrown at President Donald Trump by the left-wing, self-serving Democratic party.

It should be seen by every patriotic, tax-paying, law-abiding citizen of our great country that said “trial” was just another unproven rock thrown at the best president this country has had ever had.

When President Trump was elected it shocked people like Nancy Pelosi so bad that on election night she publicly announced she would fight Donald Trump on each and every issue no matter what. How is that for patriotism?

The latest attempt to unfairly discredit him is this foolish, unconstitutional, illegal impeachment trial that ended up in an acquittal, as was predicted all along by many politicians including some Democrats.

To try and pull off such a stupid, bias, money and time consuming farce while we are in the midst of trying to rid ourselves of COVID-19 is the icing on the cake, so to speak.

I wonder what is next?

God bless America and President Trump.

Tom McDonald

Waynesboro

