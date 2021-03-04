Letter: Do not silence the voice of Pastor Wingfield

I am a resident of Waynesboro, and am writing concerning the column that Pastor Mark Wingfield wrote on Feb. 28 regarding gender and the Word of God.

First, may I say that I strongly and unequivocally support the column that Pastor Wingfield wrote. As a life-long Christian, everything that he said is consistent with long-established Biblical teachings, and is also what the majority of Christians believe. His article, in no way, condemned folks who believe otherwise; it merely stated what is written in the Word of God and is universally accepted by Christians.

It has been brought to my attention that there are folks who are trying to cancel Wingfield's column. This cancel attempt has nothing to do with Wingfield promoting a lie, but rather with folks who despise the teachings of the Word of God or who want to conform the Word of God to their worldview, and who hate those who think differently than they do. What is interesting is that those who wish to cancel Pastor Wingfield are not demonstrating neighborly or Christian love, and because of that, it can be easily construed that they are exercising a form of religious discrimination and intolerance.