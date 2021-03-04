Letter: Do not silence the voice of Pastor Wingfield

I am a resident of Waynesboro, and am writing concerning the column that Pastor Mark Wingfield wrote on Feb. 28 regarding gender and the Word of God.
First, may I say that I strongly and unequivocally support the column that Pastor Wingfield wrote. As a life-long Christian, everything that he said is consistent with long-established Biblical teachings, and is also what the majority of Christians believe. His article, in no way, condemned folks who believe otherwise; it merely stated what is written in the Word of God and is universally accepted by Christians.
It has been brought to my attention that there are folks who are trying to cancel Wingfield's column. This cancel attempt has nothing to do with Wingfield promoting a lie, but rather with folks who despise the teachings of the Word of God or who want to conform the Word of God to their worldview, and who hate those who think differently than they do. What is interesting is that those who wish to cancel Pastor Wingfield are not demonstrating neighborly or Christian love, and because of that, it can be easily construed that they are exercising a form of religious discrimination and intolerance.
For your news agency to give in to this cancel-culture is to do an extreme disservice to your readers, many, if not most of which, are believers in Jesus Christ. Just because a select few disagree with Pastor Wingfield's opinion doesn't mean that his column should be cancelled. A column, as you know, is an opinion piece; if we go around cancelling everyone for every opinion that they may have, how is this promoting the freedom of expression and freedom of the press? What it ends up becoming is a form of censoring, which is exactly what our Founding Fathers attempted to avoid with the First Amendment. And, if your news agency goes through with cancelling Wingfield's column, how exactly are you not practicing religious discrimination and intolerance?
I ask that you and your news agency strongly consider not silencing the voice of Pastor Wingfield, who is an important member of our community. He has written nothing wrong, condemned no one, and only shared his opinion which is consistent with the inerrant Word of God.
Dwight Williams
Waynesboro
