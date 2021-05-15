Letter: Do our elected Republicans support the extremists’ wing?

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney showed courage when she spoke out against former President Donald Trump over his false claim that the presidential election was stolen. She continues to show courage in the wake of her dismissal as a party leader by crying out for the GOP to return to its founding principles and protect the party from extremists.

I respect Cheney’s bravery, and I stand with others who feel deserted by the GOP, but who also yearn to be part of strengthening the party’s ability to govern. I was heartened to read that a group of former GOP leaders, including former U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman, are asking people to support their Call for American Renewal as an alternative to the present Republican Party.

Few would argue that our nation works best when we govern through a mutually respectful two-party political system. By restoring the GOP to its fundamental values, both parties can find common group and solutions move our country forward.

I was born into a Republican family. I value fiscal responsibility. I know that family farms, small businesses and the workers they employee are foundational to vibrant communities. Unfortunately, the litmus test to be a Republican party leader is to be subservient to lies and big donors. I’m now a Democrat. I believe in putting the needs of regular people first, not the very wealthy or corporations.