Letter: Do your part to defeat the invisible giant in COVID

Maybe you remember the Bible story of David and Goliath. The one about a shepherd boy’s victorious encounter with an 8-foot foe. It’s a story that holds lessons of faith, trust, bravery and resilience. It tells of a 40-day standoff between David’s Israelites and Goliath’s Philistines. It was a battle of two enemy armies frozen in place and at volatile levels of hostility.

For more than a year and a half, we’ve been facing down an invisible giant in COVID-19. The virus has broken down the bodies, lungs, and lives of over 860,000 people in our Commonwealth. A recent letter from Augusta Health shared that COVID cases in our area are as high as they’ve been since January of this year. Nurses, doctors, and other hospital workers — our neighbors — are exhausted from this constant struggle. The virus itself does its work to break down our bodies, lungs, and lives. Our response to the virus has led to broken relationships, irreconcilable differences of opinion, unprincipled fear, and a crippling, toxic spirit within and between us.

Some of the unvaccinated and unmasked among us have asserted that their faith in God protects them from this virus. Some claim religious exemptions to the vaccine and mask-wearing, asserting that their faith in God protects them from COVID-19, making God into some sort of divine force field, some shield of defense, some seal against germs.