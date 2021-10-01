Letter: Do your part to defeat the invisible giant in COVID

Maybe you remember the Bible story of David and Goliath. The one about a shepherd boy’s victorious encounter with an 8-foot foe. It’s a story that holds lessons of faith, trust, bravery and resilience. It tells of a 40-day standoff between David’s Israelites and Goliath’s Philistines. It was a battle of two enemy armies frozen in place and at volatile levels of hostility.
For more than a year and a half, we’ve been facing down an invisible giant in COVID-19. The virus has broken down the bodies, lungs, and lives of over 860,000 people in our Commonwealth. A recent letter from Augusta Health shared that COVID cases in our area are as high as they’ve been since January of this year. Nurses, doctors, and other hospital workers — our neighbors — are exhausted from this constant struggle. The virus itself does its work to break down our bodies, lungs, and lives. Our response to the virus has led to broken relationships, irreconcilable differences of opinion, unprincipled fear, and a crippling, toxic spirit within and between us.
Some of the unvaccinated and unmasked among us have asserted that their faith in God protects them from this virus. Some claim religious exemptions to the vaccine and mask-wearing, asserting that their faith in God protects them from COVID-19, making God into some sort of divine force field, some shield of defense, some seal against germs.
David was a faithful Israelite. He knew his God would be with him as he stepped into the giant’s shadow, but David never imagined his faith in God meant being able to face Goliath without his sling and river stones. Doing such a thing isn’t faith, it’s unpreparedness. Never is faith a blind and unequipped trust. Trusting in God, David equipped himself for this fight, yet David engaged the enemy not for himself but for the sake of his fellow Israelites and the God in whom he placed his trust.
Getting a vaccine is not a lack of trust in God, it’s like David looking at the exhausted soldiers on the front lines and recognizing that “scooping up the stones” gives them hope, too. In our case, these exhausted soldiers are on the front lines at Augusta Health.
So, get a vaccine. Wear a mask in public places. And trust that God will see us through to face down this invisible giant.
Rev. April H. Cranford, Pastor
Westminster Presbyterian Church, Waynesboro
Rev. Barrett Owen, Senior Pastor
First Baptist Church, Waynesboro
Rev. Benjamin R. Badgett
St. John’s Episcopal Church, Waynesboro
Rev. Bill Jones, Pastor
Basic United Methodist Church, Waynesboro
Deacon Brian Hutcherson
St. John’s Episcopal Church, Waynesboro
Rev. Dr. José F. Colón, Latino Pastor
Basic United Methodist Church, Waynesboro
Elder Les T. Howard, Pastor Elect
St. James Baptist Church, Waynesboro
Rev. Patrick Ryan, Pastor
Tinkling Spring Presbyterian Church, Fishersville
Rev. Paul H. Pingel, Pastor
Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Waynesboro
Rev. Rolo B. Castillo, Pastor
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Waynesboro
