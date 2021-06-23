Letter: Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists all share the road

Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists all share the road

Virginia has taken action in the past several years to improve conditions for pedestrians and cyclists — so if you drive a car, please take note. First, Virginia has made it illegal to use your cell/mobile phone while driving. To quote Thomas Dingus of the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute”... and absolutely the motorists, they’re driving a lethal weapon if they’re not appropriately reacting to pedestrians and cyclists” (Washington Post, 05/22/21).

The Virginia Pedestrian Crosswalk Law mandates that drivers must stop for any pedestrian in a crosswalk and remain stopped until the pedestrian is out of the lane. This applies whether the crosswalk is marked or not. For example, drivers on Wayne Avenue near the library and YMCA must stop for any pedestrian crossing at an intersection — swerving to the side does not pass muster. Stop. The laws cautions that drivers in all lanes must come to a complete stop — even if the person is crossing from the opposite side of the street or if there’s a median. In addition, other cars behind the one stopped must not pass. Violations can result in a fine of up to $500.