Letter: Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists all share the road

Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists all share the road
Virginia has taken action in the past several years to improve conditions for pedestrians and cyclists — so if you drive a car, please take note. First, Virginia has made it illegal to use your cell/mobile phone while driving. To quote Thomas Dingus of the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute”... and absolutely the motorists, they’re driving a lethal weapon if they’re not appropriately reacting to pedestrians and cyclists” (Washington Post, 05/22/21).
The Virginia Pedestrian Crosswalk Law mandates that drivers must stop for any pedestrian in a crosswalk and remain stopped until the pedestrian is out of the lane. This applies whether the crosswalk is marked or not. For example, drivers on Wayne Avenue near the library and YMCA must stop for any pedestrian crossing at an intersection — swerving to the side does not pass muster. Stop. The laws cautions that drivers in all lanes must come to a complete stop — even if the person is crossing from the opposite side of the street or if there’s a median. In addition, other cars behind the one stopped must not pass. Violations can result in a fine of up to $500.
The Virginia Bicycle Safety Act has three main components. First, it requires drivers to fully change lanes to pass people biking; second, it allows cyclists to ride two abreast in one lane; and third, it permits people on bicycles to treat stop signs as yield signs.
Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists have a shared responsibility to look out for each other.
Peter Van Acker
Waynesboro
What do you think? We love to hear from readers. Email us at letters@newsvirginian.com. Please include name, address and phone so we can verify your letter. Unverified letters will not be published.