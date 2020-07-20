I am sure the dedicated readers of our News Virginian editorial page are a sharp bunch and do not miss a trick. Therefore, I hope each and every one of you noticed as I did the editor’s carefully worded disclaimer that appeared at the bottom of Curt Lilly’s monthly column in Thursday’s edition.
The News Virginian’s standard wording for material coming from another source is something to the effect of “do not always represent the views of the News Virginian.” In case it escaped anyone’s attention, this time our esteemed editor made absolutely sure he was not going to be associated with (or blamed for as the case may be) Mr. Lilly’s manifesto by instead stating “The opinions are those of the writer and do not represent the views of the News Virginian.”
That may seem like a subtle distinction to some, but not to me. I therefore commend the editor for having the class and integrity to clarify that The News Virginian in no way condoned the spewing of Mr. Lilly’s bizarre set of accusations, theorems and alleged “evidence.”
I was not planning to personally take on the task of dissecting his column since I frankly found it almost too incredulous to believe. Fortunately, my faith in our readership was restored when Saturday’s edition showed us that three responsible citizens, including two medical professionals I might add, had been outraged enough to immediately jump right in and counter his vitriol as soon as possible.
Hopefully even more readers are in the process of submitting rebuttals, so he can be shown that this virus needs to be taken seriously and attacked with a united front. If there has ever been a time in which our country needs to come together regardless of political affiliation, this is it. Perhaps one day Mr. Lilly and others who might share his views will come to realize just who has really perpetuated all this divisiveness and misinformation. It most certainly has not been Dr. Fauci.
David Desper
Waynesboro
