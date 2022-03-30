Letter: Editorial misrepresents Gov. Glenn Youngkin's bill

The editorial entitled "Youngkin forced kids' parents to sue" is a misrepresentation.

The title makes it sound like our governor, Glenn Youngkin, somehow twisted their arms or coerced them into suing him. That would be ludicrous. In reality, Youngkin passed a bill that gives parents and their students the freedom to choose whether or not they want to wear a mask or not at school. Parents who would like their children to wear masks are free to have them do so. If a child has a disability or health issue, then by all means he or she can wear a mask.

And if you believe that masks are a protective measure, then is your child not protected by wearing one? Why force others to wear masks if you child is already protected by his or her own mask? We know that socialization of young children has been greatly affected by making them wear masks. Must we persist in this?

Glenn Youngkin is looking out for the good of all students in allowing them to mask or not at their discretion. In no way is he "forcing" anyone to sue him. This is merely someone's twisted perspective in order to put Governor Youngkin in a bad light.

Sheila Lilly

Waynesboro

