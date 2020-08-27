 Skip to main content
Letter: Election signs and where to get them
Letter: Election signs and where to get them

My Trump sign was borrowed (unknowingly) during the night.

I am guessing it was a supporter of President Donald Trump who borrowed it because they did not know where to find one for themselves.

The more support for Trump the better!

So, for all the many local Republicans and Trump supporters that need gear or signs, the Waynesboro Republican Committee will be holding a grand opening Saturday, Aug. 29, at 2 p.m. at 201 Rosser Avenue in Waynesboro.

Vote Trump!

Wendy Marks

Waynesboro

