Letter: Everyone should take a walk

Everyone should take a walk

“I go to nature to be soothed and healed, and to have my senses put in tune once more,” said American naturalist and nature essayist John Burroughs.

Just take a walk. Lace-up your shoes, open your door, and go out into nature on a beautiful summer day.

Research has shown that 150 minutes a week of moderate exercise leads to a reduced risk for many health conditions. According to the Mayo Clinic, regular brisk walking can help you maintain a healthy weight, prevent or manage heart disease and high blood pressure, strengthen your bones and muscles, lighten your mood and improve balance and coordination. Exercise can also reduce your stress level and clear your mind. Walking is one of the easiest and best ways to exercise because you can do it almost anywhere and all it requires are some sturdy shoes and comfortable clothing.

One Stanford University study found walking increased creative output by an average of 60 percent. According to the study, “walking opens up the free flow of ideas, and it is a simple and robust solution to the goals of increasing creativity and increasing physical activity.”