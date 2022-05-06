Letter: Fetuses have the God-given right to life

If Roe v. Wade is overturned and the power to make laws regarding abortion is given to the states, babies all around our nation will still be legally killed in the womb, but certainly not as often and not as many.

God says that he hates “hands that shed innocent blood” (Proverbs 6:17), and since unborn babies are the most innocent and vulnerable of all the people in our society, we Christians must hate abortion as well, agreeing with God that it is an abomination.

Nearly all of the 60,000,000+ legal abortions in the U.S. since Roe v. Wade have been performed because the mother decided her life would be better if her baby wasn’t born. This could be because she was raped or wasn’t with the father anymore or didn’t want to spend money on her baby or because, as one young college student once told me before aborting her baby the next day, “I’m young and want to have fun, and a baby will ruin all that.”

Tragically, these mothers convince themselves that their baby is somehow part of their own body, like some sort of unwanted tumor, and does not have the God-given right to life. Similarly tragic and head-scratching is the notion that only women get a say so in deciding if these human beings get the chance to live outside the womb.

We would never (I hope) kill a child after he/she was born simply because that child has physical challenges or reminds the mother of the child’s father or has become a financial burden or inconvenience. If it is finally time to stop allowing the legal killing of unborn children in the mother’s womb for those same reasons in the name of the sanctity of human life, I am for it.

Mark Wingfield

Grottoes

What do you think? We love to hear from readers. Email us at letters@newsvirginian.com. Please include name, address and phone so we can verify your letter. Unverified letters will not be published.