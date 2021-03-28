Letter: Fight against Alzheimer's this October

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. I want to thank the many community partners that supported the 2020 Greater Augusta Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which raised $57,901 even during a pandemic and virtual walk.

Alzheimer’s disease is a growing health crisis and the nation’s sixth-leading cause of death. More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, including 150,000 in Virginia in 2020. 349,000 caregivers provided 521 million hours of unpaid care. I am sure you all have family members with dementia or Alzheimer's.

Families facing Alzheimer’s and all other dementia need us now more than ever. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central and Western Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association was able to support 1,531 families more than 2,495 times in 2020 by transitioning its in-person programs and services to an online format.

Join me in the fight against this disease at the Greater Augusta Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 9. The fundraising goal is just over $75,000. Visit alz.org/walk - Greater Augusta - to start or join a team. For more information about Alzheimer’s disease, visit the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.