Letter: Final book sale at Farmers Market will be Saturday

Last chance books!

This Saturday, Sept. 10, will be the last Friends of the Library Farmers Market Book Sale — at least for the 2022 growing season.

Sale hours will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. We have been gratified by your response to the Friends and our books at previous Farmers Market sales. Now, although the Farmers Market itself will continue into the Fall, we will be folding our tent, literally, when 1 p.m. rolls around on Saturday.

So come see us, browse and buy our books once again. And look for our continuing sale and our special Food Truck Friday sale on Sept. 16, both at the library. Remember, we use our proceeds to help support the library. Good books at good prices for a good cause.

Velma Ryan

Friends Book Sale Chair

Waynesboro