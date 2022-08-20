Letter: Foreign policy should be a more important issue

The United States is treading perilously close to open and violent confrontation with Russia and China. As Russia and China are two nuclear superpowers, the consequences of the United States’ confrontation with those two countries will have damaging consequences for the rest of the world — indeed a majority of the world’s population.

We should be appalled and angry that our country’s leaders are putting our survival — and the survival of other living things on our planet — in serious jeopardy. Where are the leaders who are calling for de-escalation with Russia and China?

Foreign policy should be a more important issue for us Americans. The United States’ impact on the world is unbalanced and poses great dangers for us here and all life on our planet. Moreover, the United States’ foreign policy decisions impose grave financial costs on us at home. Why can’t we properly fund our schools and public works projects and have universal programs? The answer is, in large part, because we’re funding disastrous foreign policies and horrendous military interventions abroad.

When’s all of this going to stop so we cannot only survive but flourish, in peace?

Melanie Munier

Harrisonburg