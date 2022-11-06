Letter: Former clinic director remembered

Scott Litten, former Executive Director of the Augusta Regional Free Clinic (ARFC) and Augusta Regional Dental Clinic (ARDC) from 2004 through 2007, passed away in August 2022. Scott had many achievements while at the clinic but perhaps none more significant than the creation of a sustained dental facility now known as the ARDC. The ARDC exists because of Scott’s leadership, hard work and insight as Executive Director.

The Dental Program at the Augusta Regional Free Clinic was started via a 3-year Federal grant. Scott became the Executive Director during that time period. He quickly realized that there would be no way to continue offering crucial dental services to the community without a robust sustainability plan after the end of the grant. Scott exhaustively researched possibilities until he was able to create a comprehensive plan. The Augusta Regional Dental Clinic was born, approved as a Medicaid provider, and the formula for the necessary combination of Medicaid, self-pay and fund-raising was created in 2006. This formula for low-cost dental care became the model for sustainability for the State, the region and the Nation.