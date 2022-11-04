Letter: Former President Trump and Rep. Ben Cline have not been convicted of any crime

In response to Philippe Minez's opinion letter to the Editor on Oct. 22, here we go again with another liberal trying to smear a Republican candidate by trying to tie him to former President Donald Trump. Guilty by association.

If that is your position then you must be proud of the folks that recently beat up a worker for Marco Rubio, simply because he was a Republican out campaigning for his candidate. Again, guilty by association. How about your friendly IRS director in the Obama administration targeting Tea Party candidates and other non-Democrats simply because they didn't agree with the liberals in power. Still more liberal bias and guilt by association. Mr. Minez, it appears that the party you follow has a tremendous track record for this kind of behavior.

Mr. Minez tries to impress us with his record of authority on handling confidential information. Then he follows by stating he always kept his political views separate from the facts. So here he is stating his political view about former President Trump, and he feels like he must drag Rep. Ben Cline into the argument. When, to the best of my knowledge, due process has not convicted former President Trump and/or Rep. Ben Cline of anything.

Due process is not a kangaroo court run by Democrats in Congress. That is what the courts, which include a trial judge and a jury of Donald Trump's peers, will decide. You would expect nothing less, if you were in legal trouble.

You, sir, simply appear to be a Trump hater and must drag anyone you can down by using smear tactics.

At least Rep. Ben Cline has a backbone and stands on his beliefs.

The Democratic Party today isn't the same as it was when presidents like John F. Kennedy were around. Those presidents and congressmen worked together to put America first, as does former President Donald Trump and Rep. Ben Cline.

Dennis Wasielewski

Fishersville