Letter: Foxes are taking over part of Waynesboro

Can someone please tell me what recourse the residents of lower Club Court have against all the foxes that have invaded our neighborhood?

A call to the Wildlife Center evoked this response, “We are not worried about foxes, because they have become ‘people-friendly.’” (That may be partly because some people are hand-feeding them.) Also, several calls to the city animal control people have been ignored.

We cannot poison the animals or shoot them. They defecate on our sidewalks, patios, driveways and porches, and Club Road is peppered with their droppings. The foxes are skinny, covered with mange, and they sit in our yards and scratch. They are literally taking over, and I hate encountering one when I step outside. “People-friendly” or not, once one becomes rabid, maybe somebody in authority will take notice.

Does anybody have any suggestions?

Marsha Howard

Waynesboro

