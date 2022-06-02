Letter: Friends of the Library having another book sale

The Friends of the Library have held the first of their second edition Book Sales at the Waynesboro Farmers Market.

Just like we may read a good book twice, we can have another sale. Come see us and buy some of our good books at the Farmers Market this Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Books are always a pleasure and we aim to please, particularly those of you who read the large print versions. All proceeds benefit the Waynesboro Library.