Letter: Friends of the Library holding holiday book sale

Remember us? We’re the same Friends of the Library who brought gently-read, quality books at good prices to the the Waynesboro Farmers Market this past growing season.

Now it's the holiday season and we’re featuring holiday-themed books at our continuing book sale near the circulation desk at the library. These are books that we save all year for sale at this time — fiction, non-fiction, cookbooks, decorating, children’s. Priced from $2 to $10, with most in-between, these books would make great presents. So come to the library, browse our offerings and buy something for your friends, loved ones or yourself.

If you usually come to our big, four-day Annual Book Sale in September, you know that we could not hold that sale this year (or last year either). We’re hoping our holiday sale will help fill in this fund-raising gap. As always, the money we do raise will go to support the library.

Velma Ryan

Book Sale Chair

Friends of the Library

What do you think? We love to hear from readers. Email us at letters@newsvirginian.com. Please include name, address and phone so we can verify your letter. Unverified letters will not be published.