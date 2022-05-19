Letter: Friends of the Library to sell books at Farmers Market — again

What happens when a book proves to be popular? A second edition.

That’s what happening with the Friends of the Library book sales at the Waynesboro Farmers Market. Our second season of selling quality books at reasonable prices kicks off this Saturday, May 21, at 9 a.m.

Please come by and see us and our books as well as all the wonderful vendors and their wonderful produce, baked goods and other items at the Market.

Velma Ryan

Friends Book Sale Chair

What do you think? We love to hear from readers. Email us at letters@newsvirginian.com. Please include name, address and phone so we can verify your letter. Unverified letters will not be published.