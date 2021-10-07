Letter: Friends of the Library will be selling books again at Farmers Market

Are you flexible? After months of growing accustomed to our every-other-weekend book sales, can you come to the Friends of the Library Farmers Market Book Sale two weekends in a row?

We had a sale last Saturday, but this weekend is the Fall Foliage Festival. We have decided to add our books to the festival offerings. So, find us again this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Waynesboro Farmers Market, just a short walk from the festival tents on the east end of Main Street.

Another chance for you to buy bargain and quality books, with all proceeds benefiting the local library.

Velma Ryan

Friends Book Sale Chair

