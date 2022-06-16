Letter: Friends of the Library's book sale at Farmers Market continues

Third time’s a charm — right?

If so, The Friends of the Library book sale at this Saturday’s Waynesboro Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., should be a charming event, as it will be our third sale of this growing season.

In response to comments from those of you who have browsed our tables and bought our books so far, we will include more mysteries, children’s and large print books this time around. The weather forecast is good. So come to the Market, support the wonderful local vendors and stock up on some quality used books, with all book sale proceeds going to support the local library.

Velma Ryan, Friends Book Sale Chair

