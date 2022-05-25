Letter: Get involved before it's too late

I am experiencing many thoughts these days. Many of my thoughts concern the destructive damage being caused by the indecisiveness governance happening in Washington, D.C., and, more importantly, right here within our local districts: Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro.

Please come with me for a moment. Open your mind and let’s think together deeply about these important questions:

» Is there no longer a best political outcome for the good of the people, our locales, and our nation?

» Do we no longer believe in good government and what it can accomplish for us?

» Do we no longer believe in the constitutional voting rights earned by each U.S. citizen?

» Do we no longer believe in the constitutional equal rights of everyone? About passing the ERA Amendment?

» Do we no longer want to offer our children the best and affordable public education possible, pre-K though college?

» Do we no longer believe in the horrific damage caused by climate change and its devastating future affect?

» Do we no longer want to care for our sick, poor and the elderly through solvent and proven social programs?

» Most important of all, are we tired of the never-ending fight to remain a democracy? Think Ukraine.

It will be a very sad day should we just give up on these extremely important fights. So, why not make a vow ... jump in ... get involved ... do something ... before it’s too late.

Beth Daisey

Waynesboro

